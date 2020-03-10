The Saddle Ridge Mustangs got four goals from Andrew Martin in a 10-0 victory over Chattanooga Valley in an NGAC match in Rock Spring on Monday.
Jacob Hamilton scored twice and assisted on two more goals, while Landon Kennedy also scored two times and added one assist. Levi Ledford had a goal and an assist in the victory. Kaden Miller scored once and Garren Kennedy helped out with a pair of assists.
Defensive standouts included Micah Newsom and Spencer Chadwick, while Jude Godfrey earned the shutout in goal.
Saddle Ridge girls 2, Chattanooga Valley 1
The Lady Mustangs are 2-0 for the first time in the program's history after pulling out a win over the Lady Eagles.
CVMS led 1-0 at halftime, but Ryleigh Ramey scored 16 minutes into the second half to tie things up before Ember Davis knocked in the eventual game-winner six minutes later. Cece Davenport had a solid game in net for the home team.
Individual scoring for Chattanooga Valley was not available as of press time.
Rossville boys 4, Dade County 2
The Bulldogs collected a win in Trenton on Monday behind two goals from Bryan Ojeda and one each from Branson Dean and Brandon Quintanilla.
Results from the girls' match were not available as of press time.
Lakeview girls 3, LaFayette 1
In LaFayette, the Lady Warriors got the victory in the NGAC contest.
Anesa Merdzo scored the first goal for Lakeview, while Kaylee Mizell found the back of the net twice in the win.
Channing Johnson scored the lone tally for LaFayette, while keeper Suki Williams had several saves in goal.
Lakeview boys 3, LaFayette 1
The Warriors completed the sweep in the nightcap. Individual scoring from the match was not available as of press time.
Dalton girls 2, Heritage 1
The Lady Generals were edged out in a road match on Monday. Cadence Greven scored the only goal for Heritage off an assist from Anna Bradford.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.
Ringgold swept on the road
Ringgold Middle School traveled to Trion on Monday and lost both ends of the doubleheader. The Lady Tigers fell 9-1, while the Tigers dropped a 6-1 decision to the Bulldogs.
Liana Talley scored for the Ringgold girls and Cove Lea found the net for the Ringgold boys.