The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got two goals from Addison Sanders in a 4-3 win at Ringgold on Monday night. Cora Lanier and Maddie Underwood both found the net once in the win.
Individual scoring for the Lady Tigers had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold boys 3, Saddle Ridge 3
The first Ringgold goal of the night came on a kick by Isaac Talley with an assist from Levi Kooi. Anakin Cummings scored the next goal unassisted, while Talley found the net again on a corner kick.
Head coach Jonathan Fincher said he liked his team's aggressiveness on offense and the way his defense protected the keeper.
Elijah Decker scored twice for the Mustangs, while Riley Ledford's goal knotted up the match with two minutes to play. Isaac Hamilton helped preserve the tie with several saves in goal.
Rossville boys 2, Lakeview 2
The Bulldogs and Warriors battled to a draw in a match at Ridgeland High School on Monday night.
Bryan Ojeda scored the first goal for Rossville. Then, with just seconds remaining in the match, Brandon Quintilla found the back of the net for the equalizer after he previously had a goal called back earlier in the night.
Head coach Whitney Kisor credited Branson Dean, Isaiahas Bautista and Chase Fowler for their offensive performance throughout the match, while Dyllon Lecroy and Lorenzo Tyson were defensive standouts.
Lakeview girls 6, Rossville 4
The Lady Warriors won a high-scoring match in the opener behind four goals from Keely Johnson and a pair of goals by Kaylee Mizell.
Lizet Jimenez came up with six saves, including one on a Rossville penalty kick.
Individual scoring for the Lady Bulldogs had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette's matches with Dade had to be postponed until March 9, while unplayable field conditions caused Heritage's home matches with Trion to be postponed until a later date.