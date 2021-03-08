The Saddle Ridge soccer teams played host to Chattanooga Valley on Monday and earned a pair of shutouts against the Eagles.
The Lady Mustangs moved to 2-0 after a 2-0 victory. Ryleigh Ramey and Lexie Underwood accounted for the goals.
CVMS head coach Deborah Rosenbloom stated that Kate Neal and Alivia Peridiso were standouts on offense, along with Savannah Harris and Lily Randall on defense.
In the nightcap, Elijah Decker and Harrison Gilstrap both found the net twice in a 5-0 win. Andrew Martin had a solo goal for the Mustangs (1-0-1).
LaFayette girls 3, Lakeview 2
After a scoreless first half, the Lady Ramblers and Lady Warriors combined for five second-half goals, but the home team would get the better of the scoreboard.
Channing Johnson scored twice for LaFayette (2-0), the second of which gave the Orange-and-Black a 2-1 lead. The Lady Warriors connected on the equalizer with just under four minutes remaining, but Harley Perkins booted the game-winner in the final minute to give LaFayette the win.
Johnson and Aleia Harris picked up assists for the Lady Ramblers, while Mya Woodard made a number of saves in goal.
Individual scoring for Lakeview had not been provided as of press time and results of the boys' game had not yet been reported.