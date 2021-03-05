The Rossville Middle School Bulldogs picked up a 2-1 win over LaFayette at Ridgeland High School on Thursday, getting the first win for new head coach Whitney Kisor.
Isiahas Bautista scored just before the first-half horn to stake Rossville (1-0-1) to a 1-0 lead and Bryan Ojeda added a second-half tally. Branson Dean assisted one of the goals, while Kisor credited Jake Waters, Tyler Sharp, Seth Murray and Dyllon LeCroy, the captain for the match, for their performances in the win.
Individual scoring for the Ramblers was not available as of press time.
LaFayette girls 6, Rossville 0
The Lady Ramblers pitched a shutout in the nightcap behind five goals from Channing Johnson and one by Harley Perkins.
Perkins also added an assist, as did Malorie Durham, Olivia Durham, Aleia Harris and Emma House, while keeper Mya Woodard had several saves to preserve the shutout.
Heritage boys 2, Ringgold 1
The Heritage boys got goals from Tristan Simmons and Cruz Jackson to beat Ringgold Thursday night in Boynton. Hyrum Smartt was a defensive standout for the Navy-and-Red, while Cooper Chappalear came up with several key saves in goal.
Results of the girls' match were unavailable as of press time.