The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers recorded road wins at Trion on Monday.
The Ringgold girls moved to 2-0 with an 11-2 victory. Olivia Giambrione, Gracelee Thorton and Ella Lifsey had the goals for the Lady Tigers.
The Tigers completed the sweep with a 7-2 win.
Drew Webber had a hat trick for the Tigers (2-0). Santana Hagery picked up a goal and added a pair of assists, while solo tallies were scored by Trey Kirkland, Layton Williams and Xander Strawbridge.
Head coach Jonathan Fincher named Will Burgess, Cannon Lea, Jace Owens and Josiah Morrison as standouts on defense.
Ringgold was scheduled to have played at Westside in Whitfield County on Tuesday, but results had not been reported as of press time.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both lost 2-1 decisions in Trenton on Monday.
Naomi Dawson had the goal for the Rossville girls, assisted by Bella Britton, while Quentin Williams found the net for the Rossville boys.
The Lady Generals were finally able to get their season started on Tuesday and enjoyed a 3-0 win over a solid Dalton club.
Charlotte Hayen scored on a free kick, Kennedy Elkins assisted on a goal by Zoe Parham, and Sadie Robison also found the back of the net in the win.
Goalkeeper Ellie Kennedy made 14 saves, while defensive players Emma Alton and Avery Tabor also prevented Dalton goals. Alton, Tabor, Evie Robison and Kaidence Shoelen were named as standouts.
Heritage (1-0) will play Thursday at Lakeview.
There was no boys' match on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
