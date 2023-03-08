The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers recorded road wins at Trion on Monday.

The Ringgold girls moved to 2-0 with an 11-2 victory. Olivia Giambrione, Gracelee Thorton and Ella Lifsey had the goals for the Lady Tigers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In