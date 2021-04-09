Laura Rodriguez scored with 10 minutes remaining to lift the Lakeview Lady Warriors to a 1-0 win at Ringgold on Thursday in an NGAC contest.
LMS head coach William McDavid gave credit to his entire squad for "an all out team effort", but also praised the defense of Calynn Kissner and Mia Valdes for helping to earn the shutout. Keeper Lizet Jimenez also came up with a clutch save in a one-on-one situation for the Red-and-White.
Ringgold boys 4, Lakeview 1
Playing in the day's first match, the Tigers put away three unanswered goals to pull away for the victory.
Levi Kooi scored the first goal for the home team, only to see the Warriors tie things up a short time later. However, Anakin Cummings found the net twice and Kooi would add one final goal to cap the afternoon.
Cooper Reece helped lead the defensive effort in support of keeper Caden Bewley, who came up with several saves.
Individual scoring for Lakeview was not available as of press time.
LaFayette girls 6, Ringgold 0
The Lady Ramblers got a hat trick from Aleia Harris in a win over the Lady Tigers on Wednesday. Channing Johnson netted a pair of goals. Olivia Durham added one and Malorie Durham had multiple assists, while Emma House had several saves at keeper.
Ringgold boys 6, LaFayette 0
The Tigers got a hat trick from Isaac Talley and two goals from Cummings in a win over the Ramblers on Wednesday.
Zachary Allen got Ringgold off to a fast start with an early tally and Kooi would add an assist.
Head coach Jonathan Fincher gave credit to defenders Reece, Cannon Lea, Hunter Reed and Cameron Talley in helping keepers Bewley and Jack Crosby pitch the shutout. Both had saves in the match and Fincher termed it a true team effort.