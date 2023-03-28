The Saddle Ridge Mustangs faced off with LaFayette in the annual Rambler Cup match Monday night in south Walker County and after two halves and a penalty kick shootout, it would be the Ramblers hanging on to the trophy once again.

Following a scoreless first half, LaFayette got on the board first. However, Harrison Gilstrap tied things up for the Mustangs with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, sending the game to PK's.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

