The Saddle Ridge Mustangs faced off with LaFayette in the annual Rambler Cup match Monday night in south Walker County and after two halves and a penalty kick shootout, it would be the Ramblers hanging on to the trophy once again.
Following a scoreless first half, LaFayette got on the board first. However, Harrison Gilstrap tied things up for the Mustangs with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, sending the game to PK's.
The Ramblers scored on their first kick and Gilstrap answered for Saddle Ridge. However, LaFayette would get the only other successful kick in the shootout to earn the victory.
Individual scoring for LaFayette was not available as of press time.
There was no girls' match on Monday.
HERITAGE GIRLS 10, CHATTANOOGA VALLEY 0
Five goals and two assists from Zoe Parham helped send the Lady Generals to a home win over the Lady Eagles on Monday afternoon.
Ellie Kennedy found the net twice for Heritage, who stayed unbeaten on the season (7-0). Evie Robison scored twice and added two assists, while Kennedy Elkins had the other goal for the Lady Generals. Audrey Potter collected two assists, while Elkins, Charlotte Hayen and Sadie Robison added one each.
Kennedy and Sadie Robison split time in goal for Heritage, each making one save, while Elkins, Evie Robison, Emma Alton and Ava Murdock were named as defenisve standouts.
The Heritage boys defeated CVMS, 6-0, in the other match of the night. No further details were available as of press time.
