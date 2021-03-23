The Heritage Lady Generals boosted their league record to 5-0 with a 9-1 victory at Saddle Ridge on Monday. Aireanna Williams had four goals for Heritage, followed by Ava Phillips with two and Emily Holcomb, Taylor Wade and Audrey Potter with one each.
Zoie St. John was credited with two assists, while Anna Bradford and Zoe Parham added one apiece.
Reese Abercrombie made one save in goal, while Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Ellie Kennedy, Lilly Krajesky, Reagan Stallings and Kinsey Woodard were named as defensive standouts.
Maddie Underwood scored the lone goal for the Lady Mustangs in the 50th minute.
Heritage boys 4, Saddle Ridge 2
The Generals took an early 1-0 lead as Ben Breedlove scored off a Tristan Simmons assist. However, the Mustangs would rally to take a 2-1 lead at the break. Elijah Decker converted a penalty kick and Riley Ledford later found the back of the net.
Heritage would put it away in the second half as Micah Berry scored twice and Breedlove got his second goal of the match. Simmons also collected a second assist.
Saddle Ridge coach Jacob Harris praised the efforts of keeper Isaac Hamilton and defenders Eli Hudson and Jesse Bradford.
LaFayette girls 4, Chattanooga Valley 0
Channing Johnson scored all four goals for the Lady Ramblers in their home victory.
The Lady Eagles got solid performances from Addie Morehouse and Kate Neal on offense and Elsie Wilhelm on defense.
LaFayette boys 3, Chattanooga Valley 0
The Ramblers polished off the sweep in the nightcap as Chandler Scott, Joe Brown and Javon Williams each scored one goal apiece.
The Lakeview Lady Warriors also lost a 6-1 decision at Trion on Monday. Individual scoring was unknown and no results from the boys' match were available as of press time.