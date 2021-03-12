The Heritage Generals got two goals from Ben Breedlove in a 6-0 win over Lakeview on Thursday.
Micah Berry, Cruz Jackson, Isaac Berry and Everett Healey also scored for Heritage. Tristan Simmons recorded three assists and Landon Talley added one. Head coach Nate Erwin praised Camden Prichett for his defensive effort to help Cooper Chappelear get the shutout in goal.
Heritage girls 3, Lakeview 1
The Lady Generals moved to 3-0 in NGAC play with a hard-fought victory in the day's other match. Aireanna Williams scored twice for Heritage and Zoie St. John had one goal, while the defense kept the Lady Warriors off the scoreboard until 13-minute mark of the second half.
Reese Abercrombie had three saves for Heritage, while Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Ellie Kennedy, Lilly Krajesky, Reagan Stallings and Kinsey Woodard were named as standouts on the defensive side.
Individual statistics for Lakeview were not available as of press time.
LaFayette girls 1, Saddle Ridge 1
The Lady Ramblers and Lady Mustangs played to a draw in their match on Thursday.
LaFayette scored first as Malorie Durham assisted on an Aleia Harris goal early in the opening half. Cora Lanier would answer late in the half for Sadde Ridge in what would turn out to be the final goal of the night.
Saddle Ridge boys 1, LaFayette 0
Elijah Decker had the game-winner for the Navy-and-Reds, while Jesse Bradford, George Sholtz, Eli Hudson and Collin Miller were named as defensive standouts. Spencer Chadwick was also praised for his work in the midfield, while Riley Ledford had several shots on goal, including some that bounced off the crossbar. Isaac Hamilton got the shutout in goal with several saves.
Dade girls 2, Chattanooga Valley 1
CarrieAnn Hill found the back of the net for the Lady Eagles. Alexis Delaney was named as an offensive standout, while Allie Young shined on defense in the first half of the game before playing keeper in the second half.