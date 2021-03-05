The Heritage Lady Generals got four goals from Airearina Williams and a hat trick by Zoie St. John in a 10-0 win over Ringgold on Thursday.
Taylor Wade added a pair of goals. Anna Bradford and Zoe Parham each scored once for the Lady Generals, who are now 1-0 in the NGAC. Williams and St. John combined for a goal and St. John also recorded an assist.
Heritage head coach Mike Craft credited defenders Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Reagan Stallings and Kinsey Woodard for helping keepers Reese Abercrombie and Emily Holcomb combine for the shutout.
Heritage boys 2, Ringgold 1
Tristan Simmons and Cruz Jackson found the net for the Generals in the nightcap. Hyrum Smartt was named by head coach Nate Erwin as a defensive standout, while keeper Cooper Chappalear made several big saves.
Individual scoring for the Tigers was not available as of press time.
Lakeview girls 5, Dade 2
The Lady Warriors picked up the victory behind Keely Johnson's hat trick. Kailee Mizell also netted a goal, while Abby Riffenberrick scored her first goal in middle school.
Head coach Bill McDavid gave credit to defenders Laura Rodriguez and Makia Mathews, adding that Micha Valdes controlled the middle of the field.
Lakeview boys 3, Dade 0
Randy Floyd recorded a hat trick to help the Warriors collect a win.
Trion 3 girls, Chattanooga Valley 0
Lady Eagles head coach Deborah Rosenbloom gave credit to Amelia Sells and CarrieAnn Hill for their play on offense, while naming Jerreca Curtis and Cydney Killian as defensive standouts.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.