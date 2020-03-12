The Heritage Generals got two goals each from Levi Kooi and Nicolas Mendez in a 5-0 victory at Lakeview on Thursday.
Triston Simmons scored the other goal and recorded an assist, while Landon Guthrie also had an assist.
Cruz Jackson and Andrew Cass were praised by head coach Nate Erwin for their work in the midfield, while defensive standouts included Owen Gebelein, Caleb Brown and Hunter Brookshire. Keepers Jay Williams and Grayson Stallings combined for the clean sheet in goal.
Results of the girls' match had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge boys 8, LaFayette 5
The Mustangs got impressive performances by Jacob Hamilton and Levi Ledford in a soggy home victory over the LaFayette Ramblers on Thursday afternoon.
Hamilton scored four times and assisted on three other goals, while Ledford had a hat trick and added four assists of his own. Landon Kennedy had the other goal for the Mustangs, while Garren Kennedy picked up an assist.
Individual scoring for the Ramblers was unavailable as of press time.
LaFayette girls 7, Saddle Ridge 1
In the night's other match, Addison Sanders scored the only tally for the Lady Mustangs.
Ember Davis and Maddie Underwood had shots on goal for Saddle Ridge, while Lady Mustangs head coach Susan Key named Ryleigh Ramey, Alesia Leaks and Olivia Cornejo as standouts in the midfield, along with defenders A.J. Yates, Addi Hurt, Emerson Crutcher, Courtney Wallin, Mattilee Massey and Cece Davenport.
Individual scoring for the Lady Ramblers was unavailable as of press time.