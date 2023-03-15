The Heritage Lady Generals hosted Trion on Tuesday and mercy-ruled the Lady Bulldogs, 10-0, to move to 3-0 on the year.
Zoe Parham had a big day with five goals and three assists. Evie Robison netted a pair of goals and added two assists. Kathy Alvarado, Ellie Kennedy and Kaidence Shoelen each scored once, while Charlotte Hayen was credited with an assist on one of Parham's tallies.
Kennedy and Sadie Robison both had one save as they combined for the shutout in goal, while other defensive standouts included Shoelen, Evie Robison, Emma Alton and Kennedy Elkins.
Brett Simpson had the only goal for the match for the Heritage boys in a 5-1 loss to Trion. No further information was available as of press time.
RINGGOLD ROLLS OVER CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
The Tigers and Lady Tigers walloped the visiting Lions from Dalton on Tuesday night as both clubs moved to 5-0 on the year.
The Lady Tigers got six goals from Olivia Giambrione, two from Gracelee Thorton and one each from Ella Lifsey and Emi Smith in a 10-0 win. Giambrione also racked up four assists. Thorton collected two, while Lifsey and Smith had one apiece.
Layton Williams scored twice in an 8-0 victory for Ringgold in the nightcap. Santana Hagery, Trey Kirkland, Drew Weber, Alex Lynskey, Miles Morton and Will Burgess each found the net once, while Kirkland and Brady Goff added assists.
SADDLE RIDGE SHUTS OUT ROSSVILLE
Goalkeeper Brilee Wilson had eight saves and posted her fourth consecutive clean sheet in the Lady Mustangs' win at Ridgeland High School on Tuesday.
Cora Lanier had two goals and Parker Lawrence added one in Saddle Ridge's 3-0 win. Alyssa Ball, Della Harris, Rosie Harlan, Mallory Jackson and Alexa Cannon were named as standouts on defense.
In the boys' contest, Harrison Gilstrap had three goals and assisted on a Gavin Dodd goal as part of a 6-0 win for the Navy-and-Red.
Eli Pearson scored once and Peyton Lands added one on an assist from Isaac Hamilton. Hamilton, along with Collin Miller, Traye Stahl and Caleb Pearson, were standouts on defense.
