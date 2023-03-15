The Heritage Lady Generals hosted Trion on Tuesday and mercy-ruled the Lady Bulldogs, 10-0, to move to 3-0 on the year.

Zoe Parham had a big day with five goals and three assists. Evie Robison netted a pair of goals and added two assists. Kathy Alvarado, Ellie Kennedy and Kaidence Shoelen each scored once, while Charlotte Hayen was credited with an assist on one of Parham's tallies.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

