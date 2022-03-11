The Heritage Lady Generals are now 1-0-1 on the season after posting a 9-1 home win over Lakeview on Thursday.

Aireanna Williams scored five times and Zoe Parham knocked home four goals for Heritage, while goalkeeper Ellie Kennedy made a pair of saves.

Other defensive standouts included Emma Alton, Kaidence Shoelen and Avery Tabor, according to head coach Mike Craft.

The individual goal scorer for Lakeview was not known as of press time.

HERITAGE BOYS 1, LAKEVIEW 1

The opening boys' match ended in a draw. Cruz Jackson had the lone goal for the Generals (0-0-2) on a penalty kick, while the individual goal scorer for the Warriors was not known as of press time.

TRION GIRLS 5, ROSSVILLE 2

The Lady Bulldogs played evenly with Trion on Thursday afternoon, but could not overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit.

Naomi Dawson made a run into the box and hammered home a shot for Rossville's first goal, while Briannah Carson tallied the second on a 20-yard chip shot that got over the keeper's head.

Head coach Danielle Ellis acknowledged the determined play of standouts McKenzey Moore, Bella Britton, Kiernan Hicks, Jaden Rader, and Bailey Dye.

The Trion boys won the night's other match, 6-0. No more information had been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

