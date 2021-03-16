The Rossville Lady Bulldogs turned in arguably their best performance of the season against the Ringgold Lady Tigers Monday night at Ridgeland High School, picking up a 3-0 win.
After a couple of narrow misses early on, Rossville finally broke through as McKenzie Moore scored off an assist by Naomi Dawson. Later in the opening half, pressure by Rossville's Maria Ronda led to an own goal by Ringgold, staking the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-0 lead at the break.
Ronda would find the back of the onion bag herself, this time in the second half, while keeper Addison Watkins got the clean sheet in goal. Head coach Danielle Ellis praised the defense of Lacie Moyer and Alyssa Averitt, but called the entire match, "an impressive team effort" from her entire squad.
Ringgold boys 3, Rossville 0
The Ringgold boys got goals from three different players in their win over the Bulldogs in Monday's other contest.
Isaac Talley scored the initial goal for the Tigers and Anakin Cummings knocked home a penalty kick to make it 2-0. Talley assisted Levi Kooi with the final goal of the night, while Cooper Reece was noted for his defensive play.
Rossville head coach Whitney Kisor said her entire team gave a great effort in face of having just 11 players available with no substitutes for the match.