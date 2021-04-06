The Rossville Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs earned a sweep against neighbor and rival Chattanooga Valley Monday evening at Ridgeland High School.
Rossville girls 2, Chattanooga Valley 1
The Lady Bulldogs opened the match with a goal from Savannah Harris off an assist from Lacie Moyer. They went up 2-0 later in the first half after Maria Ronda scored with Moyer picking up a second assist.
Amelia Sells would get the Lady Eagles on the board in the second half, but Rossville would keep them off the board the rest of the way to collect the victory.
Rossville head coach Danielle Ellis gave credit to Naomi Dawson for her outstanding support in the midfield, while Briannah Carson, Alyssa Averitt and Dominga Rafael Bautista were named as defensive standouts.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 2-5 in the NGAC, while the Lady Eagles dropped to 0-7-1.
Rossville boys 5, Chattanooga Valley 0
In the night's opening match, Bryan Ojeda found the net twice for the Blue-and-White, while Branson Dean, Brandon Quintanilla and Seth Murray all had one goal each.
Rossville head coach Whitney Kisor praised all of the eighth grade players for their efforts in their final home match of their middle school careers.
The Bulldogs are now 3-2-1 in NGAC play and currently fourth in the league standings, while the Eagles dropped to 0-7 in league play.
CVMS has completed its league schedule, while Rossville will finish up on Wednesday with matches at Heritage.