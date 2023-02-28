Sports editor
Olivia Giambrone, Gracelee Thorton and Ella Barefoot all found the net for the Ringgold Lady Tigers in a 7-2 home win over Saddle Ridge on Monday.
The Lady Mustangs got second-half goals from Cora and Cadha Lanier after falling behind 4-0 at intermission. Brilee Wilson recorded eight saves for Sadde Ridge.
In the boys' contest, the Tigers posted a 3-0 win over the Mustangs, despite 21 saves from Saddle Ridge keeper Isaac Hamilton.
Saddle Ridge midfielders Harrison Gilstrap, Collin Miller and Max Bradford were noted for their effort.
Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time.
The Lady Warriors picked up a win over the Lady Bulldogs Monday night at Ridgeland High School.
Individual scoring for Lakeview had not been reported as of press time.
Ja'etta Calhoun scored in the first half for Rossville off an assist by Baylie Dye.
No details on the boys' match had been provided as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
