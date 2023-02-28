Olivia Giambrone, Gracelee Thorton and Ella Barefoot all found the net for the Ringgold Lady Tigers in a 7-2 home win over Saddle Ridge on Monday.

The Lady Mustangs got second-half goals from Cora and Cadha Lanier after falling behind 4-0 at intermission. Brilee Wilson recorded eight saves for Sadde Ridge.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

