Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers stepped out of conference play and beat Westside of Whitfield County on Tuesday by a score of 5-0.

Olivia Giambrione, Gracelee Thorton and Ella Barefoot scored for Ringgold in the road win. The Lady Tigers are now 4-0 on the season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

