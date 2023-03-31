Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Middle School boys' soccer team remained undefeated on Thursday after a hard-fought 2-0 home win over Lakeview.

After both teams' goalkeepers stopped penalty kicks, the match would go into the final 10 minutes still scoreless.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

