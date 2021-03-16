Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold boys got goals from three different players in a 3-0 win over Rossville on a rainy Monday night at Ridgeland High School.

Isaac Talley scored the initial goal for the Tigers and Anakin Cummings knocked home a penalty kick to make it 2-0. Talley assisted Levi Kooi with the final goal of the night, while Cooper Reece was noted for his defensive play.

Rossville head coach Whitney Kisor said her entire team gave a great effort in face of having just 11 players available with no substitutes for the match.

Results of the girls' match were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you