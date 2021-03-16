The Ringgold boys got goals from three different players in a 3-0 win over Rossville on a rainy Monday night at Ridgeland High School.
Isaac Talley scored the initial goal for the Tigers and Anakin Cummings knocked home a penalty kick to make it 2-0. Talley assisted Levi Kooi with the final goal of the night, while Cooper Reece was noted for his defensive play.
Rossville head coach Whitney Kisor said her entire team gave a great effort in face of having just 11 players available with no substitutes for the match.
Results of the girls' match were not available as of press time.