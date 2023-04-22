Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers, the top seed in the NGAC tournament, advanced to Monday's title match with a 3-1 victory over Lakeview Friday night in Trion.

Santana Hagery netted a pair of goals, while the Tigers' other goal was an "own goal" by the Warriors as a result of a Drew Weber corner kick.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

