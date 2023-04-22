Sports editor
The Ringgold Tigers, the top seed in the NGAC tournament, advanced to Monday's title match with a 3-1 victory over Lakeview Friday night in Trion.
Santana Hagery netted a pair of goals, while the Tigers' other goal was an "own goal" by the Warriors as a result of a Drew Weber corner kick.
Individual scoring for fourth-seeded Lakeview had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will be looking to complete an unbeaten season when they take on second-seeded Trion Monday at 5:45 back at Trion.
No details from the other girls' semifinal between second-seeded Ringgold and third-seeded Saddle Ridge had been provided as of press time.
The winner of that match will face top-seeded Heritage in the final at 4:30 on Monday at Trion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
