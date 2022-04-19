A penalty kick shootout between No. 4 Ringgold and No. 5 Lakeview highlighted the first round of the NGAC boys' soccer tournament on Monday.
The two county rivals went through regulation and two overtime periods tied 1-1. Zach Allen had the goal for the Tigers, while individual scoring for the Warriors had not been reported as of press time.
Cannon Lea, Drew Weber, Ross Burgess and Allen were all successful in the shootout, while keeper Jack Crosby stepped up in goal for the Tigers, who won the shootout, 4-2, to advance to the semifinals.
That next match will be Friday at 5:45 p.m. against No. 1 Trion, who beat No. 8 Chattanooga Valley, 8-0.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Heritage survived a scare from No. 7 Saddle Ridge, 2-1.
An Elijah Decker goal just 45 seconds into the contest staked the Mustangs to a quick lead, but Everett Healey and Isaac Berry found the net for the Generals as Brett Simpson assisted on both tallies.
The Mustangs continued to press for the remainder of the match, but Heritage head coach Nate Erwin praised the backline of Boston Chandler, Isaac Enevoldsen, Bryant Elam and Andrew Wynne, along with goalkeeper Cooper Chappelear, for keeping Saddle Ridge off the board the rest of the way to preserve the victory.
The Generals' next opponent will be No. 6 Dade, who knocked off No. 3 LaFayette, 1-0, in south Walker County. That semifinal match will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
In girls' first-round action from Monday, No. 1 Ringgold shut out No. 8 Chattanooga Valley, 5-0, behind goals from Gracelee Thorton, Olivia Giambrione and Karis Todd.
The Lady Tigers will draw No. 4 Saddle Ridge in a semifinal Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs got a first-half hat trick from Cora Lanier and made it stand up in a 3-0 win over No. 5 Dade.
Lexi Underwood added an assist, while head coach Casey Payne praised the efforts of midfielders Maddie Underwood, Caylah Plank, Cadha Lanier and Presley Walker, along with defenders Della Harris, Alyssa Ball, Ella Ferry and Parker Lawrence. Tamra Yancy recorded two saves in the shutout.
The other side of the bracket saw No. 2 Heritage blank No. 7 Lakeview by an 8-0 count.
Zoe Parham had four goals and an assist, Sadie Robison found the net twice, Evie Robison scored once and picked up an assist, while Aireanna Williams also scored once. Kaidence Shoelen added a point with an assist.
Head coach Mike Craft named Shoelen and Evie Robison, along with Emma Alton, Avery Tabor and Mary Etta Williams, as defensive standouts in helping keepers Ellie Kennedy and Avery Carruth post the clean sheet in goal.
Up next for the Lady Generals is a semifinal match on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against No. 3 Trion. The Lady Bulldogs defeated No. 6 LaFayette on Monday, though no details had been reported as of press time.
All semifinal matches will be played at Saddle Ridge Middle School, as will the championship matches on Monday, April 25.