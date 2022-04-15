The Heritage Generals closed out the regular season with a 4-0 victory over LaFayette on Thursday as Cruz Jackson picked up a hat trick for the winners.
Isaac Berry scored the other goal for the Generals, while Everett Healey, Kaden Locke, and Alex Quinn all recorded assists. The backline of Andrew Wynne, Bryant Elam, Isaiah Enevoldsen, Boston Chandler, and Colt Chandler was praised by head coach Nate Erwin for their play, and keeper Cooper Chappelear made several saves to complete the shutout.
The Generals finished the regular season at 5-2-1.
Results of the girls' match had not been reported as of press time.
SADDLE RIDGE GIRLS 5, TRION 1
The Lady Mustangs put one final non-conference victory in the win column on Thursday.
Trion scored in the 13th minute to take a 1-0 lead, but Saddle Ridge answered with five in a row to seal the win. Three of those goals came in the second half.
Cora Lanier had a hat trick and one assist for the home team, while Lexi Underwood and Presley Walker each scored once. Underwood also picked up an assist and keeper Tamra Yancy finished with eight saves on the evening.
Head coach Casey Payne credited the midfield play of Maddie Underwood, Rose Davenport, and Caylah Plank, along with the defensive efforts of Ella Ferry, Parker Lawrence, Alyssa Ball, and Della Harris.
TRION BOYS 2, SADDLE RIDGE 0
The Mustangs put up a tremendous fight, but were unable to hang the first loss of the season on the Bulldogs. Both goals came early in the first half.
Collin Miller, Eli Pearson, and Andrew Martin had outstanding performances on defense, according to head coach Zach Cleghorn, while Isaac Hamilton was able to see his first action in goal this season.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.