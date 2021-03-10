The Heritage Generals were on the verge on a win over Trion on Tuesday, but the Bulldogs would score in the final minute to even the match and stun the Navy-and-Red with a 2-2 tie.
Cruz Jackson scored in the first half for Heritage and Ben Breedlove knocked home a goal in the second half. Both tallies featured assists from Tristan Simmons.
Cooper Chappelear had a standout performance in goal, while Eli Newsome was praised by head coach Nate Erwin for his defensive effort.
Heritage is now 1-0-1 on the season.
Heritage girls 6, Trion 1
Airearina Williams recorded the hat trick and added one assist as the Lady Generals improved to 2-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the NGAC.
Zoie St. John had a goal and two assists. Evie Robison and Taylor Wade added one goal apiece, while Zoe Parham collected an assist.
Trion's goal came in the 49th minute.
Leading the way on defense was Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Ellie Kennedy, Lilly Krajesky, Reagan Stallings and Kinsey Woodard, while keeper Emily Holcomb had two saves.