The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs (6-2 overall) moved to 5-2 in NGAC play with a 4-2 home win over Lakeview Thursday in Rock Spring.

Cora Lanier had a hat trick and an assist and Cadha Lanier scored once as Saddle Ridge outshot Lakeview, 9-3. Rosie Harlan, Alyssa Ball and Della Harris led the way for the Saddle Ridge defense.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

