Sports editor
The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs (6-2 overall) moved to 5-2 in NGAC play with a 4-2 home win over Lakeview Thursday in Rock Spring.
Cora Lanier had a hat trick and an assist and Cadha Lanier scored once as Saddle Ridge outshot Lakeview, 9-3. Rosie Harlan, Alyssa Ball and Della Harris led the way for the Saddle Ridge defense.
The Warriors scored in the first 90 seconds of the game, went up 3-0 in the first half and held on a road win.
Saddle Ridge closed the gap to 3-2 by halftime as Gavin Dodd found the back of the net and Harrison Gilstrap converted a penalty kick.
The Mustangs missed a second penalty kick and Josiah Womack saved a PK for the home team, but Lakeview would add a second-half tally and score the win.
Individual scoring for Lakeview was not available as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
