LaFayette Ramblers

LaFayette and Saddle Ridge met in Rock Spring on Thursday to face off in the first annual Rambler Classic and it was the Orange-and-Black sweeping both matches.

The Lady Ramblers got two goals from Aubrey Wrape in a 2-1 victory. Individual scoring for the Lady Mustangs had not been provided as of press time.

In the boys' match, Braden West scored twice, while Nate Campbell and Eli Nez each found the net once in a 4-1 LaFayette victory.

Campbell, Vlad Plott and Levi Collins recorded assists and Aaron Crumbley had 10 big saves for the Ramblers.

Elijah Decker had the only goal for the Mustangs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

