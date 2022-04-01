MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER: LaFayette sweeps the Rambler Classic By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LaFayette and Saddle Ridge met in Rock Spring on Thursday to face off in the first annual Rambler Classic and it was the Orange-and-Black sweeping both matches.The Lady Ramblers got two goals from Aubrey Wrape in a 2-1 victory. Individual scoring for the Lady Mustangs had not been provided as of press time.In the boys' match, Braden West scored twice, while Nate Campbell and Eli Nez each found the net once in a 4-1 LaFayette victory.Campbell, Vlad Plott and Levi Collins recorded assists and Aaron Crumbley had 10 big saves for the Ramblers.Elijah Decker had the only goal for the Mustangs. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Three Rossville residents arrested on drug charges New Catoosa County school superintendent sworn in Jury convicts Catoosa County man of rape Rossville fire ruled arson Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Saving starving manatees will mean saving this crucial Florida lagoon habitat 55 min ago Turkish manufacturing activity contracts in March 57 min ago Dortmund's Haaland hopes to play against Leipzig after ankle knock 57 min ago Former Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope to play for Buckeye legend Eddie George at Tennessee State 57 min ago Veto Miami’s redistricting map, Mayor Suarez. Why wouldn’t you protect Coconut Grove’s Black residents? | Editorial 1 hr ago