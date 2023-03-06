LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers took 17 shots on goal and connected on five of them as they picked up a 5-3 win over visiting Lakeview on Monday afternoon.

Aubrey Wrape scored twice and collected one assist for LaFayette. Ashley Perdomo, Emma Brown and Trinity Letson also had one goal apiece. Kolbi Johnson and Audry Nez each collected a save in goal.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

