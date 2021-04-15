The LaFayette Lady Ramblers clinched the North Georgia Athletic Conference regular season title and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Trion on Wednesday.
The win gave LaFayette a 7-0-1 record in league play.
After a scoreless first half, a handball in the box would give Trion a penalty kick and the converted shot put the Orange-and-Black down a goal. However, the Lady Bulldogs would be whistled for the same violation a short time later and Channing Johnson knocked home the equalizer for the Lady Ramblers.
The match would stay tied for several more minutes, but with 7:30 left to play, Johnson connected from distance on a strike that turned out to be the game-winner.
Mya Woodard had several saves in goal, while Woodard, Johnson, Lizzy Blas Gonzales, Rosibel Fuentes and Sydney Hess were all recognized before the game as part of Eighth Grade Night.
The 2021 NGAC tournament is set to begin on Monday with higher-seeded teams hosting in the first round. Lakeview Middle School will be the site for the remainder of the tournament. The girls' semifinals are slated for Thursday, April 22 with the final scheduled for Monday April 26.
Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.