The LaFayette Lady Ramblers and Heritage Lady Generals gave soccer fans a possible NGAC championship preview on Thursday as the Lady Ramblers stayed unbeaten (8-0-1 overall, 6-0-1 in league) with a 1-0 win, handing the Navy-and-Red just their first league loss of the season (6-1).
The only goal of the match came five minutes into the second half as Aleia Harris knocked one home. Channing Johnson, Malorie Durham and Olivia Durham also had shots on goal, including one that hit off the crossbar.
Mya Woodard made several saves in goal to record the shutout, while Rosie Fuentes, Lizzy Blas Gonzales, Sydney Hess and Paisley Johnson were named as defensive standouts. Head coach Jenny Jenkins also praised Prezleigh Baty, Harley Perkins, Emily Mannum and Emma House for their coverage in the middle of the field.
Heritage boys 9, LaFayette 0
The Generals got two goals each from Cruz Jackson, Ben Breedlove, Landon Guthrie and Peyton Fields, while Eli Newsome added a solo tally. Keepers Cooper Chappelear and James McPheters teamed up for the clean sheet in goal.