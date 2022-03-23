LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Chattanooga Valley, 3-1, in a conference match in Flintstone on Monday.

Chandler Scott scored twice for LaFayette and Vlad Plott added one goal. Oscar Lopez was named as a defensive standout by head coach Dylan Queen.

Caleb Plott had the only goal of the game for the Eagles.

Results of the girls' match had not been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

