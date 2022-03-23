MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER: LaFayette boys earn road win By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LaFayette Ramblers rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Chattanooga Valley, 3-1, in a conference match in Flintstone on Monday.Chandler Scott scored twice for LaFayette and Vlad Plott added one goal. Oscar Lopez was named as a defensive standout by head coach Dylan Queen.Caleb Plott had the only goal of the game for the Eagles.Results of the girls' match had not been reported as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, March 17, 2022 David Carroll: Is Facebook fading away? VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, March 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 21, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Clippers' defense not enough against Nuggets as skid continues 1 hr ago Stillwater to use $8.8 million in ARPA funding for water projects 1 hr ago Final Four Falcons: Freeland boys rout Cadillac, headed to Breslin 1 hr ago Longtime coach John O'Neill retiring 2 hrs ago Spring forward: Cowboy defense begins spring ball with new leadership, same foundation 1 hr ago