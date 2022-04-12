Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals faced off with Rossville in a match at Ridgeland High School on Monday and got six goals from Zoe Parham in a 9-0 victory.

Aireanna Williams had two goals and one assist. Sadie Robison added a tally and Ellie Kennedy also recorded one assist.

Goalkeepers B.G. Burroughs and Kennedy got help from defensive standouts Emma Alton, Avery Carruth, Kaidence Shoelen, Avery Tabor and Mary Etta Williams.

Heritage improved to 7-0-2 with the win.

The Generals scored a 2-0 victory over the Bulldogs in the day's second match.

Brett Simpson netted the first goal for Heritage on a penalty kick, while Cruz Jackson later scored on a 30-yard free kick. Bryant Elam, Andrew Wynne and Colt Chandler earned praise for their defense.

Both Heritage clubs are slated to host Ringgold this afternoon in Boynton.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription