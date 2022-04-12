MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER: Heritage wins twice in Rossville By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Heritage Lady Generals faced off with Rossville in a match at Ridgeland High School on Monday and got six goals from Zoe Parham in a 9-0 victory.Aireanna Williams had two goals and one assist. Sadie Robison added a tally and Ellie Kennedy also recorded one assist.Goalkeepers B.G. Burroughs and Kennedy got help from defensive standouts Emma Alton, Avery Carruth, Kaidence Shoelen, Avery Tabor and Mary Etta Williams.Heritage improved to 7-0-2 with the win.The Generals scored a 2-0 victory over the Bulldogs in the day's second match.Brett Simpson netted the first goal for Heritage on a penalty kick, while Cruz Jackson later scored on a 30-yard free kick. Bryant Elam, Andrew Wynne and Colt Chandler earned praise for their defense.Both Heritage clubs are slated to host Ringgold this afternoon in Boynton. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Grant covers tuition costs for students in high-demand career fields Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 College will be Act II for Ringgold seniors Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, April 8, 2022 (be) caffeinated coming to Rossville Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Rain washes out Monday's high school spring sports schedule 1 hr ago UNCP releases 2022 football schedule 1 hr ago One inning, 12 runs: St. Pauls tops East Bladen behind big 4th 1 hr ago Navarro College Cheer reclaims National and Grand National titles 1 hr ago Corsicana students named to Dean's List 1 hr ago