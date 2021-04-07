The Heritage Lady Generals got four goals from Aireanna Williams and a hat trick from Zoie St. John in a 10-0 home win over Rossville on Wednesday to improve to 6-0 in NGAC play.
Anna Bradford and Zoe Parham had one goal each, while Taylor Wade picked up a goal and an assist. Evie Robinson had a pair of assists, while Audrey Potter collected one.
Keepers Reese Abercrombie and Emily Holcomb each had a save in the victory, while Williams, Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Ellie Kennedy, Lilly Krajesky and Kinsey Woodard led the defensive charge.
Heritage boys 6, Rossville 0
The night's other match saw Eli Newsome and Micah Berry each find the net twice for the Generals, while Ben Breedlove added a goal and recorded two assists.
Tristan Simmons picked up a goal and Landon Guthrie added an assist, while James McPheters, Peyton Fields, Hyrum Smartt and Camden Prichett were cited for their strong defensive performances.