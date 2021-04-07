Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals got four goals from Aireanna Williams and a hat trick from Zoie St. John in a 10-0 home win over Rossville on Wednesday to improve to 6-0 in NGAC play.

Anna Bradford and Zoe Parham had one goal each, while Taylor Wade picked up a goal and an assist. Evie Robinson had a pair of assists, while Audrey Potter collected one.

Keepers Reese Abercrombie and Emily Holcomb each had a save in the victory, while Williams, Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Ellie Kennedy, Lilly Krajesky and Kinsey Woodard led the defensive charge.

Heritage boys 6, Rossville 0

The night's other match saw Eli Newsome and Micah Berry each find the net twice for the Generals, while Ben Breedlove added a goal and recorded two assists.

Tristan Simmons picked up a goal and Landon Guthrie added an assist, while James McPheters, Peyton Fields, Hyrum Smartt and Camden Prichett were cited for their strong defensive performances.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

