The Heritage Lady Generals led 4-0 at halftime and went on to a 9-0 home victory over Chattanooga Valley on Monday afternoon.
Zoie St. John and Taylor Wade each had a hat trick for Heritage (4-0-1 overall), who is now 4-0 in league play. St. John also added a pair of assists. Aireanna Williams found the back of the net twice and Evie Robison scored once. Zoe Parham and Jane Smith each picked up an assist.
Goalkeepers Reese Abercrombie and Emily Holcomb combined for the shutout, while Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Ellie Kennedy, Lilly Krajesky, Reagan Stallings and Kinsey Woodard were named as defensive standouts.
Heritage boys 10, Chattanooga Valley 0
The Generals got a hat trick from Tristan Simmons in the nightcap as they improved to 3-0-1 both overall and in NGAC play.
Ben Breedlove and Landon Talley had two goals each, while Micah Berry, Everett Healey and Camden Pritchett all scored once. Hyrum Smartt was credited with an assist.