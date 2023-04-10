The Heritage Lady Generals got a hat trick from Zoe Parham as they defeated Rossville, 10-0, Monday afternoon in Boynton.
Ellie Kennedy had two goals and an assist and Reagan Ray also scored twice in the win. Kennedy Elkins picked up a goal and added one assist, Charlotte Hayen and Evie Robison each netted a goal, and Izzy Silva collected an assist.
Kennedy and Sadie Robison split time in goal, while Parham, Elkins, Emma Alton, Ava Murdock and Evie Robison were named as defensive standouts.
With the win, Heritage improved to 9-0 and won the NGAC regular season title. They will host a first-round NGAC tournament match on April 17.
In the boys' contest, the Generals posted an 8-0 victory as L.J. Butts earned the shutout in goal. Individual scoring was not available as of press time.
RINGGOLD SWEEPS LAFAYETTE
The Ringgold boys also capped an unbeaten regular season with a 3-0 win at LaFayette on Monday.
Drew Weber got the first goal on a penalty kick, while Myles Morton had the second goal off an assist by Layton Williams. Santana Hagery knocked home Ringgold's third goal of the night, while the defense finished off the shutout.
The Tigers allowed just two goals all season.
"We are very proud of all the hard work they put in," head coach Jonathan Fincher said of his Tigers. "(I) look forward to seeing how they do in the (NGAC) tournament".
The Lady Tigers were also victorious on the night, 6-1.
Goals were scored by Olivia Giambrone, Ella Lifsey and Gracelee Thorton.
Scoring for the Lady Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.