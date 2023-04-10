The Heritage Lady Generals got a hat trick from Zoe Parham as they defeated Rossville, 10-0, Monday afternoon in Boynton.

Ellie Kennedy had two goals and an assist and Reagan Ray also scored twice in the win. Kennedy Elkins picked up a goal and added one assist, Charlotte Hayen and Evie Robison each netted a goal, and Izzy Silva collected an assist.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

