It will be two Catoosa County rivals squaring off for the 2021 girls' NGAC soccer tournament championship on Monday and one of them will enjoy homefield advantage.
In Thursday's semifinals at Lakeview Middle School, the second-seeded Heritage Lady Generals, down three starters due to injuries, still recorded a 5-0 shutout of third-seeded Trion.
Taylor Wade earned a hat trick. Zoie St. John had a goal and assisted on three more, while Evie Robison picked up a goal and an assist.
The Heritage defense, led by Anna Bradford, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Lilly Krajesky, Aireanna Williams and Kinsey Woodard, limited the Lady Bulldogs to just two shots on goal. Keeper Reese Abercombie made three stops as Heritage improved to 9-1 on the season.
The Lady Generals' opponent in Monday's final will be Lakeview. The fifth-seeded Lady Warriors, who knocked off fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge on Monday, scored another upset with a win over top-seeded LaFayette in Thursday's other semifinal.
No further details on that match were available as of press time.
The girls' championship match will kick off at 4:30 p.m. this coming Monday, to be followed by the boys' championship match.
The boys' semifinals will be contested on Friday. Second-seeded Heritage will face third-seeded Ringgold at 4:30, while top-seeded Trion will take on fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge in the nightcap. Both matches will also be played at Lakeview Middle.