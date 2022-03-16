Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals posted a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over Valley Point Tuesday afternoon in a non-league match in Dalton.

Zoe Parham booted four goals and Aireanna Williams netted a hat trick to go with two assists.

Charlotte Hayen scored on a penalty kick, while Evie Robison and Sadie Robison also scored once. Halle Gibson added an assist.

Defensively, Ellie Kennedy and Bella Grace Burroughs shared the shutout in goal, while other defensive standouts included Emma Alton, Kaidence Shoelen and Avery Tabor.

The Lady Generals improved to 2-0-1 on the year.

Both Heritage teams will be in action at home on Thursday against Dade.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription