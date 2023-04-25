The Heritage Lady Generals captured a 15th consecutive NGAC tournament championship with a 6-1 win over Ringgold Monday afternoon in Trion.
The top-seeded Lady Generals found themselves in a 1-1 tie at halftime against a gritty Lady Tiger team who came in as the second-seed in the tournament looking to avenge a loss to Heritage in the last season's title tilt and get payback for an 8-0 loss to the Lady Generals earlier this season.
Zoe Parham scored for Heritage in the first half, while Olivia Giambrone found the net for Ringgold.
However, two quick goals to open the second half gave the Navy-and-Red some much-needed breathing room.
Sadie Robison scored the first goal two minutes into the second half, while Kathy Alvarado finessed a shot through the defense less than two minutes later to make it a 3-1 game.
Parham, the conference's leading scorer, hit a great shot from 15 yards out about 10 minutes into the second half to add to the lead and the striker scored from 25 yards out with a little less than 10 minutes left on the clock to make it 5-1.
Robison put the icing on the cake with less than 60 seconds remaining as she followed up on a rebound with the final goal. Hayen picked up two assists in the second half, while Audrey Potter had one assist for Heritage, who finished the season at 12-0.
Keeper Ellie Kennedy had six saves for the Lady Generals, while Emma Alton, Kennedy Elkins, Ava Murdock and Evie Robison were named as defensive standouts.
Parham took home the tournament's Most Valuable Player award and added two assists to go with her title game hat trick.
TRION BOYS 1, RINGGOLD 0
The two top seeded in the boys' tournament squared off in the nightcap as No. 1-seeded Ringgold was looking to stay that way against a Trion club they had beaten 7-2 in the regular season.
Unfortunately for the Blue-and-White, the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs got a late first-half goal and used a solid defensive performance to knock off the Tigers.
Ringgold got two good looks at the goal following a free kick in the 22nd minute. The first shot was saved on a leap by Trion keeper Yostin Aguilar, while Aguilar made another save at point-blank range on the follow-up.
The only goal of the game came with approximately six minutes left in the half. Harrison Diaz was able to get a foot on the ball and push it home after an initial shot was knocked down in the box.
Down a goal to start the second half, the Tigers cranked up the pressure even more, especially in the final 15 minutes. They got several good looks at the goal, but each time they were turned away by Aguilar and the Bulldog defense.
Ringgold peppered Aguilar and the Trion goal seven times in the final six minutes, including five times in the final two minutes. However, two of the shots sailed just wide of the target, while Aguilar corralled a pair of long free kicks in the final 90 seconds.
Ringgold got one more chance on what would be the final play of the match. A dangerous free kick bounced loose in the box momentarily, but Aguilar swooped in at the last second to clear it away just before the final whistle sounded.
Aguilar was later named the tournament's MVP.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.