The Heritage Lady Generals captured a 15th consecutive NGAC tournament championship with a 6-1 win over Ringgold Monday afternoon in Trion.

The top-seeded Lady Generals found themselves in a 1-1 tie at halftime against a gritty Lady Tiger team who came in as the second-seed in the tournament looking to avenge a loss to Heritage in the last season's title tilt and get payback for an 8-0 loss to the Lady Generals earlier this season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

