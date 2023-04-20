The top-seeded and unbeaten Heritage Lady Generals advanced to the finals of the NGAC tournament with a 10-2 victory over fifth-seeded LaFayette in a semifinal match at Trion n Wednesday.

Zoe Parham netted six goals for the Navy-and-Red. Kennedy Elkins and Reagan Ray each had a goal and and assist, while Charlotte Hayen and Sadie Robison both scored once. Ellie Kennedy, Evie Robison and Aly Varner each recorded an assist.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

