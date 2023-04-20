The top-seeded and unbeaten Heritage Lady Generals advanced to the finals of the NGAC tournament with a 10-2 victory over fifth-seeded LaFayette in a semifinal match at Trion n Wednesday.
Zoe Parham netted six goals for the Navy-and-Red. Kennedy Elkins and Reagan Ray each had a goal and and assist, while Charlotte Hayen and Sadie Robison both scored once. Ellie Kennedy, Evie Robison and Aly Varner each recorded an assist.
Kennedy and Varner worked in goal for Heritage, while Elkins, Parham, Evie Robison, Emma Alton and Ava Murdock were named as defensive standouts.
Ashley Perdomo had both of the Lady Ramblers' goals with one coming off an assist by Emma Brown.
Heritage (11-0) will play in the championship match on Monday back at Trion. They will face the winner of Friday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal between second-seeded Ringgold and third-seeded Saddle Ridge.
The Heritage boys were not as fortunate in their semifinal late Wednesday afternoon as the third-seeded Generals were knocked out by second-seeded Trion, 3-0.
The Bulldogs will now await the winner of the other semifinal match between unbeaten and top-seeded Ringgold and fourth-seeded Lakeview. That match will kick off at 5:45 on Friday at Trion.
Trion will host both championship matches on Monday. The girls' final will start at 4:30, followed by the boys' final.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.