After two close meetings between the Heritage Lady Generals and the Ringgold Lady Tigers earlier this season, including one match that ended in a draw, fans were anticipating another classic showdown when the two Catoosa County rivals squared off in the finals of the 2022 North Georgia Athletic Conference girls' soccer tournament Monday afternoon at Saddle Ridge.
And for the first 20 minutes that's exactly what they got as the Lady Generals held a narrow 1-0 lead during a back-and-forth battle.
However, Heritage began to assert its offensive firepower, opened up the lead going into halftime, and scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half on their way to a 6-2 victory in the conference tournament championship.
The two teams met in the first conference game of the season back at Ringgold on March 3 and played to a 4-4 tie. A non-league rematch would be held at Heritage on April 12 with Heritage trailing 3-2 at intermission before scoring three second-half goals in a 6-4 victory.
Monday's game saw the regular season co-league champions work the ball into the opposing team's 18-yard area twice in the first five minutes, but neither team was able to put a shot on goal.
But with nearly 10 minutes gone in the match, a long goal kick by Aireanna Williams was picked up at midfield by Zoe Parham, who dribbled her way through the defense. Parham had an initial shot blocked by the Ringgold defense, but she was able the track down the rebound and fired again from close range.
Ringgold keeper Maddox Hollingsworth was able to get her hands on it and knock it down, but the head referee ruled that the ball had come down over the line inside the goal, giving the second-seeded Lady Generals the lead with 21:41 left before halftime.
Both keepers, Hollingsworth and Heritage's Ellie Kennedy, came up with great saves over the next 12 minutes of play, but the Lady Generals made it 2-0 with 9:52 left in the first half.
The Ringgold defense momentarily tied up the Heritage strikers from getting off a shot deep in the box, but Williams, who had pushed all the way up from the back line, absolutely hammered a cannon shot from directly in front of the goal that Hollingsworth simply had no chance to defend.
Hollingsworth made another great save just over a minute later and the Lady Generals defense also stepped up with 5:20 left before halftime to clear a dangerous ball out of the box before Ringgold could get a foot on it.
Heritage made it 3-0 with 3:38 left in the first half. After stealing the ball deep in Ringgold territory, Parham hit a perfectly-placed volley into the top left corner of the goal to give her team some breathing room.
But 1:26 later, Ringgold's Graclee Thorton stunned Heritage with a blast from 20 yards out to make it 3-1 at halftime and give the top-seeded Lady Tigers a much-needed boost.
However, any momentum Ringgold had was washed away by a pair of Heritage goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
The first came on a penalty kick by Kaidence Shoelen off a handball call against Ringgold in the box 7:18 into the second half. Then, just over two minutes later, Parham made a nice move against the Ringgold defense and got just enough on her shot to get it past a sprawling save attempt by a Hollingsworth, completing her hat trick and increasing the lead to 5-1.
Olivia Giambrone answered for Ringgold 3:30 later on a spectacular shot. Moving up the right side of the pitch, she sent a well-placed shot on a tough angle over a leaping attempt by Kennedy that found the upper left 90 and gave her team a brief spark.
But the Heritage defense stood firm the rest of the way and Parham cemented her tournament MVP award with some impressive footwork through the defense that resulted in the final goal of the match with 3:45 to play. Parham finished with 13 goals in three tournament matches.
Sadie Robison had two assists for Heritage and Evie Robison added one. The Lady Generals outshot the Lady Tigers, 14-13, on the afternoon. Kennedy made six saves for the Lady Generals, while Hollingsworth stopped five shots.