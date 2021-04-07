The Heritage Lady Generals got four goals from Aireanna Williams and a hat trick from Zoie St. John in a 10-0 home win over Rossville on Wednesday to improve to 6-0 in NGAC play.
Anna Bradford and Zoe Parham had one goal each, while Taylor Wade picked up a goal and an assist. Evie Robinson had a pair of assists, while Audrey Potter collected one.
Keepers Reese Abercrombie and Emily Holcomb each had a save in the victory, while Williams, Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Ellie Kennedy, Lilly Krajesky and Kinsey Woodard led the defensive charge.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.