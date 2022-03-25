Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals took a 2-0 lead into halftime on Thursday, but gave up three second-half goals to a strong Dalton squad and had to settle for a 3-3 tie at historic Harmon Field.

Zoe Parham scored in the opening two minutes of the match and Parham added a second goal just before intermission.

The Lady Cougars scored the next three goals of the match to take the lead, but a late tally by Aireanna Williams pulled Heritage even and the non-region match would end in a draw.

Ellie Kennedy had nine saves for Heritage (3-0-2), while other defensive standouts included Williams, Emma Alton, Avery Carruth, Kaidence Shoelen and Avery Tabor.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

