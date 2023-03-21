Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals got six goals from Zoe Parham and beat Saddle Ridge, 6-1, Monday night in Rock Spring.

Charlotte Hayen assisted on three of Parham's goals, while Ellie Kennedy had one save in goal for the visitors, now 5-0 on the year.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

