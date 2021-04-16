The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals closed out the NGAC regular season slate with a pair of impressive wins over Dade County on Thursday.
The Generals used what head coach Nate Erwin called "an all around team effort" to blank the Wolverines, 7-0, and end the regular season unbeaten.
Micah Berry scored twice, while Ben Breedlove, Eli Newsome, Cruz Jackson, Isaac Berry and Hyrum Smartt each scored once. Tristan Simmons collected two assists for the Generals, who will be the top seed for the NGAC tournament next week.
Heritage girls 9, Dade 0
The Lady Generals (7-1 in league play) sewed up the No. 2 seed for the playoffs behind two assists and a hat trick of goals from Zoie St. John. Aireanna Williams found the net four times and Taylor Wade booted home a pair of goals and recorded two assists.
The defense was led by Williams, Emilie Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Lilly Krajesky and Kinsey Woodard, while keeper Reese Abercrombie posted two saves in the shutout.
The Heritage girls will open the NGAC tournament at home on Monday against seventh-seeded Rossville.