The Heritage Generals got two goals from Micah Berry and beat Ringgold, 4-0, in an NGAC tournament semifinal match at Lakeview Middle School on Friday.
Cruz Jackson and Tristan Simmons each had a goal and an assist, while Hyrum Smartt and Isaac Berry also recorded assists. James McPheters, Peyton Fields and Camden Prichett were noted for their defensive play in support of keeper Cooper Chappelear, who made several saves to preserve the shutout.
The Generals will compete for the boys' championship on Monday at 5:40 p.m. Their opponent was unknown as of press time. The match will once again be played at Lakeview.