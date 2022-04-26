When it comes to soccer, defense may not sell tickets, but it sure will pay the bills.
That was certainly the case on Monday night as goalkeeper Cooper Chappelear and the Heritage Generals' backline put up an inspired effort to knock off defending champion and previously-unbeaten Trion, 2-0, in the finals of the North Georgia Athletic Conference boys' soccer tournament at Saddle Ridge.
The Generals scored an opportunistic goal with 10:14 left before halftime and the defense made it stand the rest of the way before the Navy-and-Red knocked home a brace with less than two minutes remaining to seal the match.
Heritage nearly got on the board less than three minutes into the contest, but a shot by Everett Healey was deflected just wide of the goal by Trion keeper Yostin Aguilar.
The first of many big plays by the Generals' defense came in the 22nd minute as Isaiah Enevoldsen was able to clear a shot off the line a split second before it would have rolled across the goal line and Heritage caught a break two minutes later when a Bulldog goal was disallowed due to an offside call.
Chappelear stepped up big-time with 14:16 left in the half to absolutely rob Elder Aguilar on a breakaway shot from point-blank range, and Enevoldsen came up with another timely back-row clearance 30 seconds later to turn away a dangerous opportunity for Trion.
Then, just over four minutes later, lightning struck for the Generals. An initial shot by Brett Simpson was deflected by Yostin Aguilar, but Isaac Berry beat the defense to the loose ball and slid one into the net for what turned out to be the only tally of the first 58 minutes.
Elder Aguilar nearly tied the game just 3:45 into the second half. Showing speed and great individual moves on the sidelines and on the end line, he dribbled his way through three Heritage defenders to line up a shot, only to be turned away on another close-range save by Chappelear.
The Bulldogs continued to put the pressure on, but the Heritage defense refused to yield. Chappelear got a hand on a shot to knock it over the top of the goal with 16:20 play and the back line thwarted another potential scoring opportunity for Trion at the 14:40 mark to preserve the one-goal lead.
The Generals nearly connected on the second goal at the 12-minute mark, and Cruz Jackson hit a nice strike on a 35-yard free kick with 11 minutes to go, only to have it corralled by Yostin Aguilar.
Chappelear came off his line to snatch away another dangerous ball with 7:25 to play and another superb play by the Generals' defensive line prevented the tying goal with 4:35 remaining.
Then with 1:50 left on the clock, the Generals finally got the clincher. Jackson made a move on the right edge of the 18-yard box and hit an incredible shot across his body on a very tough angle and right into the top left corner of the goal as the celebration began in earnest on the Heritage half of the sideline.
Chappelear, named tournament MVP, saved 10 of Trion's 16 shots on goal and scooped up several other dangerous balls throughout the match. He allowed just one goal in three tournament matches and finished the tournament with a 179-minute, 15-second scoreless streak.
The Generals finished with eight shots on goal, six of which were saved by Yostin Aguilar.