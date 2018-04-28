The Heritage Lady Generals stayed unbeaten and advanced to finals of the 2018 NGAC Soccer Tournament with a 6-0 win over Chattanooga Valley at Ringgold High School on Friday.
Individual scoring for the Lady Generals had not been provided as of press time.
CVMS head coach Patton Hunt praised the efforts of Betsy Hixon and Kylee Hixson on defense and Ragan Wimpee, Katieann Thompson, Khloe Bankston and Ria Cox in the midfield during the Lady Eagles' final match of the season.
Scores from the other semifinal match between Lakeview and Ringgold have not yet been provided.
The boys' semifinals will be played at Ringgold on Monday and the championship matches are both scheduled for Tuesday, back at Ringgold.