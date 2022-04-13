The Heritage Lady Generals slipped past Ringgold, 6-4, in a match in Boynton on Tuesday.
Down 3-2 at halftime, Heritage scored four goals to complete the comeback.
Zoe Parham netted two more goals for the Lady Generals, as did Aireanna Williams, while Audrey Potter and Sadie Robison had one each. Avery Tabor picked up an assist.
Ellie Kennedy had four saves and got defensive help from Tabor, Emma Alton, Avery Carruth, Evie Robinson, Kaidence Shoelen, and Mary Etta Williams.
Aleia Harris and Gracelee Thorton scored the goals for the Lady Tigers.
The match did not count in the NGAC standings. The two squads met back on March 3 for a conference match, which finished in a 4-4 tie.
In the boys' match, the Generals got a hat trick from Cruz Jackson and a solo goal from Alex Quinn in a 4-2 win over the Tigers. Jack Piece and Everett Healy picked up assists for Heritage.
Individual scoring and stats for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time.
Tuesday's matches were the final regular season matches for Ringgold, while Heritage still has league matches scheduled for Thursday at LaFayette to close out the regular season. The NGAC tournament begins on Monday, April 18 with the finals set for April 25 at Saddle Ridge.
Speaking of LaFayette, the Ramblers recorded a 3-2 home win over visiting Christian Heritage in a non-league match on Tuesday.
Braden West booted home a pair of goals, while Levi Collins added one. Aaron Crumbley preserved the victory with seven saves.
Results of the Lady Ramblers' match had not been reported as of press time.
The Lady Ramblers also claimed victory with a 4-1 win. Aubrey Wrape had a hat trick for LaFayette, while Olivia Durham scored the other goal off an assist by her twin sister, Malorie Durham.
Ashley Perdomo, Paisley Johnson and Emily Manuum also had assists for the Orange-and-Black, while Johnson and Kolbi Johnson each made saves in net.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.