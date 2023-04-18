The fifth-seeded LaFayette Lady Ramblers rolled to an 8-1 victory over fourth-seeded Lakeview in an NGAC first-round tournament match in Fort Oglethorpe on Monday.
Emma Brown scored four goals for LaFayette, who knocked in three goals in the first half. Aubrey Rape scored twice, while Trinity Letson and Ashley Perdomo had one goal apiece.
Kolbi Johnson made one save in goal for the Lady Ramblers.
Lakeview's lone goal came from Abby Rifenberick.
LaFayette will play again on Wednesday in a 5:45 p.m. semifinal contest against top-seeded Heritage, who blanked eighth-seeded Dade County, 10-0, in its opening match of the tournament.
Zoe Parham booted four goals and added one assist, while Evie Robison scored twice with one assist. Individual goals were scored by Kennedy Elkins, Charlotte Hayen, Sadie Robison and Isabelle Silva.
Ellie Kennedy and Aly Varner combined for the shutout in goal, while defensive standouts included Elkins, Parham, Evie Robison and Emma Alton.
The other girls' semifinal will pit second-seeded Ringgold against third-seeded Saddle Ridge.
Homestanding Ringgold got through with an 8-0 win over seventh-seeded Chattanooga Valley. Olivia Giambrone and Gracelee Thorton had goals for the Lady Tigers.
Meanwhile, in Rock Spring, Lady Mustangs took down sixth-seeded Trion, 3-1. Saddle Ridge took a 1-0 lead at halftime after a Cadha Lanier goal in the 13th minute off an assist from Cora Lanier.
The sisters combined for the second goal two minutes into the second half as Cadha assisted Cora for the brace. Trion would cut the gap to 2-1, but Cora added a final goal - off another assist from Cadha - to complete the scoring.
Standouts included Alyssa Ball, Presley Walker, Melinda Ramsey and Della Harris in the midfield, along with Parker Lawrence, Rosie Harlan, Kristine Ellis and Alexa Cannon in the defensive backfield.
The Ringgold-Saddle Ridge match will take place Friday at 4:30.
On the boys' side of the bracket, top-seeded Ringgold shut out eighth-seeded Chattanooga Valley by a 5-0 count.
Trey Kirkland got the first goal on the first of four assists from Drew Weber. Myles Morton netted a pair of goals, while Bo Greene and Santana Hagery had one apiece. Kirkland also picked up an assist, while the Tigers outshot the Eagles, 17-0.
The Tigers will take on fourth-seeded Lakeview in the semifinals, Friday at 5:45 p.m. The Warriors blanked fifth-seeded LaFayette, 8-0, on Monday. Individual scoring for Lakeview had not yet been reported.
Another first round-match saw third-seeded Heritage take down sixth-seeded Saddle Ridge, 5-1. Marshall Smartt and Everett Healey had two goals each for the Generals, while Jett Lewis added one.
Harrison Gilstrap scored on a penalty kick for the Mustangs.
Heritage will face either second-seeded Trion or seventh-seeded Dade in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Trion-Dade winner was not known as of press time.
All of the semifinal matches, plus Monday's championship matches, are scheduled to be played in Trion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.