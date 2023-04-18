The fifth-seeded LaFayette Lady Ramblers rolled to an 8-1 victory over fourth-seeded Lakeview in an NGAC first-round tournament match in Fort Oglethorpe on Monday.

Emma Brown scored four goals for LaFayette, who knocked in three goals in the first half. Aubrey Rape scored twice, while Trinity Letson and Ashley Perdomo had one goal apiece.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

