The girls' NGAC soccer championship match has been set and it will be a battle between two Catoosa County rivals.
Top-seeded Ringgold (9-1-1) will face second-seeded Heritage (11-0-2) in Monday's title tilt. Kick off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Saddle Ridge.
Ringgold advanced with a 2-0 win over the host Lady Mustangs, who came into the contest as the fourth-seed in the tournament.
Olivia Giambrionne scored both goals for the Lady Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Lady Generals got five goals from Zoe Parham and one apiece from Sadie Robison and Aireanna Williams in a 7-0 win over third-seeded Trion. Kaidence Shoelen recorded two assists and Charlotte Hayen added one.
On defense, goalkeepers Ellie Kennedy and B.G. Burroughs finished with two saves, while head coach Mike Craft named Emma Alton, Avery Carruth, Evie Robinson, Avery Tabor, Aireanna Williams and Mary Etta Williams as defensive standouts.
This will be the third meeting of the year between the two clubs. They played to a 4-4 draw to start the NGAC slate in early March and they met again in a friendly on April 12 with Heritage rallying from a 3-2 halftime deficit to win, 6-4.
Saddle Ridge will host the boys' semifinals this afternoon. Second-seeded Heritage and sixth-seeded Dade will square off at 4:30, while top-seeded Trion will battle fourth-seeded Ringgold at 5:45.
The two winners will vie for the championship on Monday at 5:45 p.m. back at Saddle Ridge.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.