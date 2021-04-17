After a very competitive regular season, the North Georgia Athletic Conference's 2021 soccer tournaments get underway on Monday with eight games.
On the girls' side, top-seeded LaFayette will play host to eighth-seeded Ringgold. The winner of that game will face the winner of the contest between fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge and fifth-seeded Lakeview. That match will be played in Rock Spring.
The other two first-round contests will see seventh-seeded Rossville traveling to second-seeded Heritage, and sixth-seeded Dade playing at third-seeded Trion. The winners of those two matches will meet in the next round.
The girls' semifinals will be held at Lakeview Middle School on Thursday at 4:30 and 5:40 p.m.
The boys' tournament opening-round matchups will pit top-seeded Trion and eighth-seeded LaFayette and fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge and fifth-seeded Rossville at the higher-seeded schools. The winners of those two matches will face off in one semifinal.
The other side of the bracket will see sixth-seeded Lakeview playing at third-seeded Ringgold, while second-seeded Heritage will entertain seventh-seeded Dade. The winners will square off in the other semifinal match.
The boys' semifinals will also be played at Lakeview Middle School and will be contested on Friday at 4:30 and 5:40 p.m.
Lakeview is also scheduled to host the championship games next Monday, April 26.