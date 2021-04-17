After a very competitive regular season, the North Georgia Athletic Conference's 2021 soccer tournaments get underway on Monday with eight games.

On the girls' side, top-seeded LaFayette will play host to eighth-seeded Ringgold. The winner of that game will face the winner of the contest between fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge and fifth-seeded Lakeview. That match will be played in Rock Spring.

The other two first-round contests will see seventh-seeded Rossville traveling to second-seeded Heritage, and sixth-seeded Dade playing at third-seeded Trion. The winners of those two matches will meet in the next round.

The girls' semifinals will be held at Lakeview Middle School on Thursday at 4:30 and 5:40 p.m.

The boys' tournament opening-round matchups will pit top-seeded Trion and eighth-seeded LaFayette and fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge and fifth-seeded Rossville at the higher-seeded schools. The winners of those two matches will face off in one semifinal.

The other side of the bracket will see sixth-seeded Lakeview playing at third-seeded Ringgold, while second-seeded Heritage will entertain seventh-seeded Dade. The winners will square off in the other semifinal match.

The boys' semifinals will also be played at Lakeview Middle School and will be contested on Friday at 4:30 and 5:40 p.m.

Lakeview is also scheduled to host the championship games next Monday, April 26.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

