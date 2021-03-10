The Saddle Ridge Mustangs picked up another six-hole match win Tuesday afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course, besting both Dade and Lakeview.
Saddle Ridge had a final score of 159, thanks in part to Hayden Bowman, the day's low medalist, who had a 36. Shane Johnston carded a 39, while Taylor Clarke and Lillie Claire Mullaly each had a 42.
Walt Konrad shot a 40 for the Wolverines, followed by Mason Weathers with a 41, Keagan White with a 42 and Avery Flatt with a 43.
Lakeview's 171 featured a 42 from Nolan Janvrin and a 43 from Chloe Qualls, while the Warriors had two more filler scores of 43 added into their team score.