Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Mustangs picked up another six-hole match win Tuesday afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course, besting both Dade and Lakeview.

Saddle Ridge had a final score of 159, thanks in part to Hayden Bowman, the day's low medalist, who had a 36. Shane Johnston carded a 39, while Taylor Clarke and Lillie Claire Mullaly each had a 42.

Walt Konrad shot a 40 for the Wolverines, followed by Mason Weathers with a 41, Keagan White with a 42 and Avery Flatt with a 43.

Lakeview's 171 featured a 42 from Nolan Janvrin and a 43 from Chloe Qualls, while the Warriors had two more filler scores of 43 added into their team score.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

